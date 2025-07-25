Lifeworks Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.69 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

