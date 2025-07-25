Lifeworks Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in FOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FOX by 187.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

