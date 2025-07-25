Lifeworks Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

