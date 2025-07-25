Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 6,024 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 156.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 808,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

