Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $81,318,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE MPC opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $152.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

