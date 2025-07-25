Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,593 Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFLR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period.
Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $34.58.
Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile
The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.