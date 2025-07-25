Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.37.

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.66. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $236.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

