Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,407,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,454,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 720,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,258,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 156,340 shares during the period. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EYLD opened at $37.38 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $545.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.