Lifeworks Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $180.27.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

