Lifeworks Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 650.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,675 shares of company stock worth $39,794,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $205.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

