Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $709.26 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $279.02 and a 12 month high of $830.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $764.16 and its 200-day moving average is $648.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.32, a PEG ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total value of $7,310,187.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 298,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,528 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

