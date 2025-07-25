Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 379,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

