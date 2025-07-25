Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.95. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 44,733 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.86 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.0% in the first quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,447,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 270.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

