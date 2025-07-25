Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14 and a beta of 1.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $161.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 227.78%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

