Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,160 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 15.3% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 39.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 26.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 367,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,682 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $81.88.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.28 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

