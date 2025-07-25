Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,804.16. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.17. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a positive return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

