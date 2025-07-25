Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,683 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,758,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,604,000 after acquiring an additional 653,191 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,034,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 219.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 440,314 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

