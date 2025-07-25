Legato Capital Management LLC Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $229,220. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

