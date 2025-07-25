Legato Capital Management LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,348 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 102,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

