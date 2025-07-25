Legato Capital Management LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,958,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,310,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,205,000 after buying an additional 981,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 592,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 501,032 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 467,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $242.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

In related news, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $231,660.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,415.88. This trade represents a 31.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,482.36. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

