Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,776 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,776 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.7% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 336,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.73 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

