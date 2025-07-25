LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $9.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,525,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250,409 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 682,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,186,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

