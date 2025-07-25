Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Forecast for BSX Earnings

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.5%

BSX stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $5,348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $19,077,243.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

