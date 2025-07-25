Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

