Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $4.66. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 731,812 shares changing hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Koninklijke KPN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

