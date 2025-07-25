Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $4.66. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 731,812 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Koninklijke KPN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.1%
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Congress Is Dumping These 5 Stocks—Should You Follow?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.