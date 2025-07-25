KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

