KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 56,232 Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $518,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $326,670,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $127,038,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,048,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,015,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price target on Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

