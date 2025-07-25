KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SSNC opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

