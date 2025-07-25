KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,264,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,269,000 after purchasing an additional 599,214 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 334,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 525,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 38,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

