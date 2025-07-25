KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after buying an additional 648,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $3,153,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,681.56. This trade represents a 41.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,167,061.19. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

