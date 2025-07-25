KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of EPAM opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.94.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.