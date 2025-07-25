Keystone Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 16,376 Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 119,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 63,132 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ZALT opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

