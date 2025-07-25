Kering (EPA:KER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €207.05 ($243.59) and traded as high as €213.35 ($251.00). Kering shares last traded at €212.60 ($250.12), with a volume of 454,907 shares traded.

Kering Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €184.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €207.05.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

