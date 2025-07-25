JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,521 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $100,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

