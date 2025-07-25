JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Hedeker Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

