JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $499,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $366.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

