JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,890 ($66.05) to GBX 4,920 ($66.46) in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

Relx Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 3,948 ($53.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,968.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,921.89. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,968 ($40.09) and a one year high of GBX 4,205 ($56.80).

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 63.50 ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Relx had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 56.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Relx will post 134.0035675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relx

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

