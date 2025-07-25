Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 58 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total value of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,559.72. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $709.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.32, a PEG ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $279.02 and a 12 month high of $830.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $764.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.27.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.08.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

