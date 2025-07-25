Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 560 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $41.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

