Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 532 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.46 billion, a PE ratio of 673.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $155.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.