Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $60.82 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

