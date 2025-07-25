Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.68 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $228.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

