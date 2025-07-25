Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $783,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223,516 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 186,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 181,269 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $5,557,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

