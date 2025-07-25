Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Sony by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Sony by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sony by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sony

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.