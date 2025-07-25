Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

