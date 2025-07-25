Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 1,140.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the first quarter worth $617,000.

Get VanEck Real Assets ETF alerts:

VanEck Real Assets ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.