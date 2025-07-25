Joshua Harley Sells 50,717 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joshua Harley sold 50,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $74,046.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,310,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,464.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Joshua Harley sold 1,100 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $1,639.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Joshua Harley sold 81,691 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $129,888.69.

On Friday, July 18th, Joshua Harley sold 22,883 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $30,205.56.

On Thursday, July 17th, Joshua Harley sold 10,231 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $13,914.16.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 34,478 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $45,855.74.

Fathom Stock Down 0.7%

FTHM stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.12. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

About Fathom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fathom by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fathom by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

