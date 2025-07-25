Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

