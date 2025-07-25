Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.
In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of JCI stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $110.67.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
