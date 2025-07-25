John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,855,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,237,000 after purchasing an additional 294,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,579,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1,058.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 214,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 196,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 163,551 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $290,734.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,579.08. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

